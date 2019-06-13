Meeting held to discuss widening of Surrett Drive in Guilford, Randolph counties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRINITY, N.C. -- Traffic changes will start in two years, aiming to help drivers in Guilford and Randolph counties.

The focus is on widening Surrett Drive from West Fairfield Drive in Guilford County to Interstate 85 in Randolph County.

"It is busy and you may sit there for about five minutes before you can pull out of the neighborhood," Ginger Bowman said.

She lives in the Kingsfield Forest neighborhood, right off of Surrett Drive.

Bowman, like so many others in her neighborhood, is used to seeing a steady flow of cars whizzing by.

While the traffic wasn't bad in the middle of the day on Thursday, she says it's usually a lot worse.

"It's not fun, especially if you're in a hurry," Bowman said.

A state project will add a third lane to Surrett Drive and a center turn lane.

But Bowman isn't convinced it'll help the flow of traffic.

"You'd probably have more cars running up and down," Bowman said. "Because people here will say, 'Oh, that's even better now. It's not as congested.'"

There are also the concerns about possible construction delays and detours.

"It's miserable enough as it is, so adding the construction wouldn't necessarily make life easy for a couple of years, or whatever the construction timeline is," Bowman said.

The department of transportation maps show the other planned additions for the area, including improvements to roadways and sidewalks.

While Bowman knows this may be inconvenient, she knows there's a silver lining.

"I think it's proof the area is growing," Bowman said.

Some other people at Thursday night's public comment meeting tell FOX8 they share those concerns, but the traffic backups are something that does need to be addressed.

Right now, the project has a start date of June 2021.