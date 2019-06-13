Guilford County Animal Services at brink of capacity after more than 40 animals surrendered

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Wednesday was a “MEGA BUSY day” for Guilford County Animal Services, according to a Thursday Facebook post.

The shelter told FOX8 that more than 40 animals were surrendered.

Another busy day like that will bring the shelter up to its 620 animal capacity, forcing the shelter to start turning away animals brought in.

Now they’re desperately working to get the animals into homes.

The shelter says that because they’re edging close to capacity, they’re offering a promotion.

Starting Friday, any animals that have been at the shelter for more than 30 days have no adoption fee.

GCAS wrote on Facebook that most of the animals that came in Wednesday were not spayed or neutered. The surgeries have filled up the schedules for Thursday and Friday.

This comes after officers found 22 Shih Tzus in poor condition in a home in the 4300 block of United Street while serving a drug warrant on May 3.

Guilford County Animal Shelter employees went to the home to remove the dogs and take them to the shelter.

The shelter held a lottery on May 31 to adopt the dogs out.