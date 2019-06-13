Greensboro police searching for home break-in suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Police are looking for a man who they believe is connected to a home invasion.

A neighbor in the area took a picture of a man in the area and that picture is now posted on Crimestoppers.

Police say a man broke into a home on Auburndale Drive on June 6 just before 4 p.m.

The homeowner told FOX8 the thief got into the secured home by prying a window open and got away with some jewelry and spare change.

Neighbors in the area were surprised to know someone would break in a home on their quiet road in the middle of the day.

If you have any information on this case you're urged to contact Crimestoppers.