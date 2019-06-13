FOX8 Foodie takes Greensboro restaurant burger competition entry to the streets for a taste test

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Could you create a $5,000 burger?

The chef at 1618 Downtown is giving it a shot. He entered the Prestigious James Beard Foundation's 5th annual Blended Burger Project.

Hundreds of restaurants from across the country have submitted their recipe for a burger that must be made of at least 25% mushroom.

Mushrooms are more sustainable than beef because they require less water and do not cause pollution.

1618 Downtown is the only restaurant in the Piedmont competing.

You can go to the website and vote for your favorites. Voting lasts until July 31.

The 25 burgers will be judged by culinary experts. Five winners will then receive $5,000 and the chefs will have an opportunity to cook at the James Beard house in New York City.

FOX8 Foodie Shannon Smith stopped by 1618 Downtown to find out more about their Blended Burger Project recipe and even had some people in downtown give it a taste test.