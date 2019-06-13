× Florida Marine fatally shot while attempting to apologize for cutting driver off

DAVIE, Fla. — A retired Marine was fatally shot Friday while trying to apologize for cutting off another driver in traffic, WSVN reported. He opened fire on the gunman in self-defense, fatally injuring him.

Authorities identified 41-year-old Keith Byrne’s body inside his work truck and 22-year-old Andre Sinclair’s body in the street.

Police told WSVN Byrne accidentally cut Sinclair off while both were approaching a red light. Byrne attempted to apologize to Sinclair’s girlfriend, who was driving, when Sinclair brandished a gun. His 19-month-old daughter was in the back seat at the time.

Both Sinclair and Byrne — who was also armed — opened fire. Byrne died from his injuries there; Sinclair succumbed to his wounds at Broward Health Medical Center.

Police said Byrne was acting in self-defense when he shot Sinclair; he had been on the phone with a friend when the incident happened.

Byrne’s family said he will be buried with full military honors at the South Florida National Cemetery.