Dump truck overturns at U.S. 220 and Business 85 in Greensboro; driver injured

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was injured in a crash in Greensboro Thursday afternoon, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

A dump truck overturned at U.S. 220 and Business 85.

The road is closed but should be reopened shortly, Greensboro police said around 2 p.m.

The driver’s injuries are minor and he was taken to the hospital.