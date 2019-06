Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is dead after a wreck that brought down a light pole and left a vehicle in an embankment, police report.

At about 4 a.m., police responded to a traffic hazard on Summit Avenue, near Phillips Avenue.

At the scene, officers found a light pole knocked down and a vehicle that had rolled down an embankment.

The only person who had been in the vehicle was thrown out during the crash and was already dead when police arrived.