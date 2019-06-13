Davidson County Rescue Squad junior program is looking for new applicants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- The Davidson County Rescue Squad is the oldest volunteer rescue squad in the state, loading up to lend a helping hand since 1941.

They rely on some high schoolers in their junior program on a daily basis.

“Some of the things we do, some of our older members can’t physically do anymore, but these junior squad members can get in there and do it,” Squad Chief Eric Morrow said.

Trad Sink and Braden Hull both joined this year, for different reasons.

“When I was really little, my dad he inspired me. He’s a firefighter and I wanted to be like him,” Sink said.

Hull aspires to get his EMT and become a firefighter himself.

“I just completed rookie school and I’m going to go full time when I turn 18,” Hull said.

He’s not wasting time getting experience, even though they’re limited in what they’re allowed to do.

“Just like a while ago with the extrication, they can go get the tools and stuff like that, but they can’t do any medical yet," Morrow said.

Thursday morning, Hull responded to a truck that hit a ditch and barreled over on Arnold Street.

A 14-year-old was rescued from the pick-up and taken to the hospital with the driver.

“Knowledge. I get to learn new things every day. What to do, what not to do,” Hull said.

“It’s great to get experience from the senior guys because not many kids my age do volunteer. So especially with rescue, you get more one-on-one time with these senior guys and it helps you gain so much knowledge,” Sink said.

It’s not always emergencies.

On a rainy day they went to a restaurant parking lot to change a man’s flat tire while he ate inside.

“It rescues him because he didn’t have to go out there in the rain and change that tire,” Morrow said

They don't get paid for their time or their good deeds, but the kids always go home fulfilled.

“Helping others. Going out there on someone’s worst day and making it better,” Sink said.

The junior program can still use more volunteers.

There’s actually no limit, so if you’re between the ages of 14 and 18, go to 201 Cotton Grove Road to the Davidson County Rescue Squad building. They’re accepting applications.