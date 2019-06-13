Chaos erupts after an officer-involved shooting leaves a man dead in Memphis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An officer-involved shooting that left a man dead in Memphis sparked tension Wednesday night between protesters and police officers.

After the shooting, people threw bricks and rocks at officers, the Memphis Police Department said. At least 24 officers and deputies were injured, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said in a statement early Thursday. Six were taken to the hospital, the mayor said.

The clash came after officers with the US Marshals Service shot and killed a man in north Memphis, Strickland said.

The Marshals were attempting to stop a man wanted on multiple warrants outside of a home in the Frayser community when he allegedly rammed his vehicle multiple times into the officers' vehicles and then exited his vehicle with a weapon, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating the shooting.

The officers fired, killing the man, TBI said. No officers were injured in that encounter. TBI said it is still reviewing evidence and will share its findings with the district attorney general.

"I was proud of our first responders," Strickland said. "I'm impressed by their professionalism and incredible restraint as they endured concrete rocks being thrown at them and people spitting at them."

Two journalists were also injured, police cars were vandalized and a concrete wall was torn down, the mayor's statement said.

"Let me be clear -- the aggression shown towards our officers and deputies tonight was unwarranted," the mayor said.