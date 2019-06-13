× 3 people charged with stealing chainsaws, dirt bikes, other power tools in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Three people were charged on Monday with breaking into a house and multiple garages to steal chainsaws, dirt bikes, leaf blowers and other power tools, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Wiley Tucker, 38, of Thomasville, Dan Tucker, 37, of Thomasville, and Deloris Champion-Alverez, 60, of Lexington, are charged with five counts of breaking and entering, five counts of larceny, two counts of larceny of a motor vehicle and one count of financial card theft.

Wiley Tucker received a $20,000 secured bond, Dan Tucker received a $15,000 secured bond and Alverez received a $20,000.

All three were already in custody in High Point jail for unrelated offenses when they were served.

They are also scheduled to appear in Lexington District Court on July 8.