3 North Carolina men busted in Georgia with 70 pounds of pot worth over $200,000

Posted 7:19 am, June 13, 2019, by

(Georgia Bureau of Investigations)

(Brandy Souriyo, Somphone Thongkhamdy, Phetprasong Souriyo)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three Charlotte men were arrested in Georgia and charged with trafficking marijuana Tuesday, according to investigators, WSOC reports.

The suspects, Phetprasong Souriyo, 34, Brandy Souriyo, 28, and Somphone Thongkhamdy, 30, were arrested after a traffic stop in Gwinnett County by Georgia State Patrol on Interstate 85.

Authorities said they seized about 70 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of more than $200,000.

The arrests are part of an ongoing investigation into the trafficking of marijuana along I-85 from metro Atlanta north to neighboring states.

