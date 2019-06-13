2 Winston-Salem men charged with armed robbery at a string of convenience stores

WINSTON SALEM, N.C.  — Two men have been charged with a series of armed robberies that happened at various convenience stores in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Tirnone Jarrett, 38, and Shondric Pauling, 38, are both currently in custody at the Forsyth County Jail.

Jarrett was charged with eleven counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Pauling is charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Jarrett is being held with a $900,000 bond and Pauling is being held with $100,000 bond.

Both have court dates on June 17.

