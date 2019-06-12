× South Carolina mom arrested after yelling at students over son’s bullying

MAULDIN, S.C. — Greenville County deputies have charged a mother for yelling at a hallway full of children after entering Greenbrier Elementary School without permission, according to WHNS.

Jamie Louise Rathburn was charged on May 17 with nonstudent interfering, disrupting or disturbing schools.

Greenville County Schools said she shouted at the children because she wasn’t satisfied with how the school was handling her son being bullied.

The warrant says she was arrested on May 20.