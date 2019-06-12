South Carolina mom arrested after yelling at students over son’s bullying

Posted 4:48 pm, June 12, 2019, by

Jamie Louise Rathburn

MAULDIN, S.C. — Greenville County deputies have charged a mother for yelling at a hallway full of  children after entering Greenbrier Elementary School without permission, according to WHNS.

Jamie Louise Rathburn was charged on May 17  with nonstudent interfering, disrupting or disturbing schools.

Greenville County Schools said she shouted at the children because she wasn’t satisfied with how the school was handling her son being bullied.

The warrant says she was arrested on May 20.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.