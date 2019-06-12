Winston-Salem and Forsyth County looking to fill more than a hundred crucial jobs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The City of Winston-Salem and Forysth County are struggling to fill critical positions such as 911/EMS operators, school nurses and crews for their respective utilities departments.

The city even lifted its hiring freeze due to the dire need for workers. They are looking at possibly employing approximately 80 people.

On Wednesday, the city and county held job fairs in hopes of filling those vacancies.

Charles Hunter spent the morning scouring through nearly 100 governmental jobs in Forsyth County.

“As far as options, there’s options out there, man,” Hunter said.

Some of the county jobs included positions in the sheriff’s office, government, environmental health and emergency communications.

“Finding people to dedicate themselves and devote their time to do that is becoming harder to do,” Capt. Andy Pate said.

There are 15-20 openings within the first responders call center, alone. However, for some county jobs, it’s difficult to get people in the door and even harder to keep them there.

“The public sector is always looked at differently than the private sector,” Pate said. “So you have to look for the people who really want to give back to the public.”

The city is also hoping to increase manpower with the hiring of essential personnel.

“It’s the people in utility field operations who need to go out and dig up those severe mains if they break -- that’s essential personnel,” Utilities Public Information Officer Gale Ketteler said. “Much like fire and police, you have to have those positions filled.”

The city is also in desperate need of those with a commercial driver’s license (CDL) to operate light, medium and heavy equipment.

While construction on Business 40 continues, so does the strain on city roadways.

There have been more than 1,500 pot holes pop up in the last three months. This is something community members, if working for the city, can fix.

Between the city and county, approximately 200 jobs are available.

