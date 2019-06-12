The tasty trick that sets Belgian waffles apart from American waffles

Posted 6:19 am, June 12, 2019, by , Updated at 06:23AM, June 12, 2019

Do you know the difference between a Belgian waffle and an American-style waffle?

FOX8 Foodie Shannon Smith learned that Americans pour waffles like pancakes. Belgian waffles, however, are made of dough with a special sugar.

You don't have to travel overseas to try an authentic one. The Factory in Lexington makes Belgian waffles from scratch.

Then, they pile them high with a variety of toppings from fruit to ice cream to create decadent dishes that could be dessert or breakfast.

Shannon got a taste of a few of their gourmet waffles.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.