The tasty trick that sets Belgian waffles apart from American waffles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Do you know the difference between a Belgian waffle and an American-style waffle?

FOX8 Foodie Shannon Smith learned that Americans pour waffles like pancakes. Belgian waffles, however, are made of dough with a special sugar.

You don't have to travel overseas to try an authentic one. The Factory in Lexington makes Belgian waffles from scratch.

Then, they pile them high with a variety of toppings from fruit to ice cream to create decadent dishes that could be dessert or breakfast.

Shannon got a taste of a few of their gourmet waffles.