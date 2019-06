× SC woman arrested after driving toy truck on road while intoxicated, police say

WALHALLA, S.C. — Police arrested a woman after she was spotted cruising down the road in an electric toy truck, WHNS reports.

Walhalla police found Megan Holman, 25, while answering a report of a suspicious person on North Church Street.

Officers say she was impaired as she drove down the road.

She was about a mile away from home.

Holman was charged with public intoxication, according to WHNS.

