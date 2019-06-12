One-third of Americans say they need a side job to make ends meet, Kroger to sell CBD-infused products and more

In Wednesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses a poll that found one-third of Americans say they need a side job to make ends meet, Kroger which plans to sell CBD-infused products and Amazon which surpassed Apple and Google to become the world's most valuable brand.

