Neighbors concerned about purple creek in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- There's something in the water in a creek near Battleground Avenue in Greensboro and it's causing some concern.

The creek runs near West Cornwallis Drive and Lendew Street. Neighbors believe runoff from a nearby business on Battleground Avenue has caused the creek to turn purple.

The fire department came out yesterday to investigate and placed dam-like structures in the water to help filter out the chemicals, neighbors said.

"For it to stay this long, for it to not dilute itself down any more, other than maybe the bubbles, doesn't make me feel really reassured that anything is dissipating anytime soon," Peter Skjaerris said.

Neighbors say they hope more rain will help clear up the water.