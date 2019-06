× Man killed in motorcycle crash in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Jacob Wayne Chase, 24, was killed when his motorcycle hit a tree that fell in the road in Lincoln County Wednesday morning.

The N.C. Department of Transportation cleared the tree from the road. Duke Energy repaired the power lines pulled down by the fallen tree.

Traffic was rerouted at the site of the crash between Club Drive and Killian Farm Road but is now back to normal.