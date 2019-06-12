× ‘Major delays’ expected after crash on I-74 in Winston-Salem; injuries reported

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Injuries have been reported after a crash on Interstate 74 Wednesday afternoon, according to Winston-Salem police.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes around 3:30 p.m. near Union Cross Road.

Winston-Salem police said the crash involved a tractor-trailer, a car and a dump truck carrying dirt that spilled its load.

There is no word on the extent of the injuries or how many people were hurt.

“Major delays can be expected. There is a large first responder presence in the area. This will have a significant impact on traffic in this area until the incident is resolved,” Winston-Salem police said in a news release.