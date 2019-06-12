Local men raise awareness for mental health issues that men are more unlikely to seek help for

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- June is National Men’s Health Month. It’s a time set aside to raise awareness on the things men can do to get healthy and stay healthy.

That includes mental health.

Research shows men are less likely to seek mental healthcare than women. But they are more likely to have mental health disorders like depression. Men are also three times more likely to commit suicide. So, for some guys, making mental health a priority could mean life or death.

“Self-care is what makes me smile: not just outside but inside,” Colby Boone said. “So it could be coming here to Elevation Nail & Spa and telling Ms. Mariel I want a manicure or get my toes done. Taking that time to play my favorite music.”

For Boone, self-care is key to managing his mental health. The journey to taking care of that part of his body was full of years of trauma and depression that went undiagnosed.

“Age 7, sexual abuse. Age 13, molestation. Age 15, witnessed my first homicide. Age 16, attempted suicide for the first time. Age 21, praise God for the last time, attempted suicide and survived," Boone said. "That led to being in therapy for eight months. Cognitive behavior therapy is the form where I actually saw that it was something more that I was dealing with. It was a disorder that was underlying these different behaviors that I had done through life.”

“Typically, men are supposed to suck it up and keep it moving,” Brandon Morrison said.

For Morrison, college was the time he acknowledged and started dealing with depression and anxiety.

“My frat brothers have seen me at my lowest from a panic attack, and I’m on the floor, and they’re on their knees right beside me rocking with me until I’m done,” Morrison said.

Both told FOX8 it was taboo to talk about mental health where they’re from.

“It was moreso they’re going through something…pray for them. You did...and things didn’t change the way you wanted them to,” Morrison said.

“In being in therapy, a man has to trust the therapist. A man has to be open…be vulnerable,” Jaren Doby said. “And that’s something that turns a lot of people away.”

Doby, a clinical social worker with amethyst consulting and treatment solutions, says men are slow to acknowledge a problem and slower to seek help.

“There are a lot of men that I’ve been able to work with that say, ‘Hey I kept it quiet because I didn’t want my boss to know.’ I see a lot of depression. And it’s for various reasons. We’re talking dissatisfaction with their job status, socioeconomic status.”

As more celebrities who have gotten help open up, like Terry Bradshaw, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kevin Love and even Prince Harry, the stigma is fading.

“Men are definitely starting to open up more and take the opportunity to share what it is that they’re through,” Doby said.

Colby, who starts studying to be a therapist in the fall, says there are ways to open that conversation more for men.

“If we can find a way to meet people where they are in their journey, why can’t you have therapy on a basketball court? Why can’t we have a conversation while we’re playing ping pong. These activities help people to break that cycle that they’re going through on a regular basis.”

He hopes his nonprofit, Journey of Mind, can be a catalyst to make that kind of therapy a reality.