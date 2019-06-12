List reveals names of people, businesses who owe the City of Greensboro money for housing violations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- In just a few weeks, the City of Greensboro will be filing a lawsuit against the top 10 landlords who owe them major money for housing violations.

On Wednesday, FOX8 received the list of the people and businesses that owe the most. Together they owe more than $1 million.

At the top of the list is the Agapion family, who owes $682,370.

Five children died in a fire at one of their properties on Summit Avenue in May 2018. Investigators say unattended cooking caused it, but most of the units ended up condemned for code violations.

On Wednesday, Irene Agapion told us she couldn’t comment on the fines. Someone representing them would have to get back to us.

Second on the list, Dogwood Manor Townhomes LLC, owing $122,300.

According to the secretary of state's website, the company was dissolved. Other companies on the list have been dissolved too.

Third on the list, Marwan Mujali, owes $113,800. FOX8 found out a man with the same name was killed back in 2013.

Mayor Nancy Vaughan says they’ve tracked most of people down, now it’s time to collect the money.

“[The money] will go back into the housing department so we could use it for repairs in existing structures so it will be reinvested in the housing department,” Vaughan said. “I know that we need safe affordable housing. Collecting these liens will do a number of things. It will help us put more housing stock on the market and it will help us send a message to the landlords who need prodding to do the right thing. We are going to come after you and make sure that you do the right thing.”

Vaughan says the city not only needs to collect fines already owed to them, but then make sure they are aggressive in going after any future fines. She doesn’t want to allow this back up to happen again.

List of landlords who owe the most as of 5/28/2019:

AGAPION - $682,370 DOGWOOD MANOR TOWNHOMES LLC - $122,300 MARWAN MUJALI - $113,800 JOEL BOWDEN - $48,145 SPRING MANOR APARTMENTS LLC - $37,340 AVALON TRACE HOLDINGS LLC - $18,390 TADD W MEYN - $11,600 THOMAS E MCFADDEN TRUST - $11,560 SCOTT L GWYNN - $11,460 CHARLES BRANTLEY GORDEN JR - $8,840