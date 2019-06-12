‘I paid my bill of $36 and left’: South Carolina woman says she spotted opossum in Applebee’s during meal

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A customer at a South Carolina Applebee’s says she spotted an opossum at the bar, WIS reports.

Adriane Neico posted to Facebook Monday saying she saw the opossum under the counter at the bar.

“I paid my bill of $36 and left,” she wrote. “However, I should have been compensated for this meal. Who knows how long he was inside of the restaurant?”

Her post has been shared more than 1,700 times.

“I hope this post reaches the corporate office,” she added.

Applebee’s sent WIS the following statement:

“The safety of our guests and team members, as well as the cleanliness of our restaurants is a priority at Applebee’s. This isolated incident occurred following a heavy rain. Immediately when the animal entered the restaurant, the team acted fast to contact animal control, which was able to safely and quickly remove it from the restaurant. The team then took extra measures to thoroughly clean and disinfect the impacted area.”