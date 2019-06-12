How to know when to rollover your 401k into an IRA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An IRA is a specialized account just for retirement, but will it work better than your 401(k) when you leave the workforce?

If your trying to decide where or not to roll your 401(k) or to an IRA, you should consider these factors.

Does your 401(k) plan have high-cost investments?

Do you have several 401(k) accounts?

Are you looking for safer investments?

Do you want flexibility of withdrawls?

Senior Certified Advisor Linda Pritchett joins us today to talk about how you can determine the right move for you.

You can contact Linda Pritchett at (336) 509-0690 or visit her website here.