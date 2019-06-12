Action Greensboro works to make city even more welcoming, a great place to work and live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – When you walk around the city of Greensboro, you may use the greenways, visit parks or look for downtown development.

Action Greensboro is a major player in meeting the community’s needs.

“We really try to fill in those gaps in terms of what people are looking for when they move to a city,” said Cecelia Thompson, executive director of Action Greensboro.

The economic non-profit is focused on your quality of life.

“When companies are considering coming to Greensboro or talent is thinking about moving for a new job, we want to make sure all the amenities are here for anybody who's interested,” said Thompson.

A Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro grant is making the goal a little easier to reach.

“We are really a national model for philanthropic collaboration. In addition to that, we have a great team at Action Greensboro. They really are experts at what they do from engaging young people to working with college students making sure we are developing a vibrant downtown,” said Thompson.

Brianna Williams attends North Carolina A&T State University and is currently an intern with the non-profit.

“I don’t think I could’ve hoped for a better experience. I've been able to dive right in, and I’ve learned so much about the city of Greensboro,” said Williams.

She’s a Philadelphia native and, like a lot of people her age, thought being in a big city was best for her future — but she’s learned Greensboro has a lot to offer.

“As a lover of sports, one thing I didn’t know about Greensboro is that the ACC was founded here in 1953. I didn’t know that Pepto Bismol, that product is made here. I didn't know about Wrangler,” said Williams.

It’s changed her view of the city.

“Greensboro has a big city feel with a small city approach and a small city atmosphere with the connections you can make and the opportunities that you can take advantage of,” said Williams.

Connections are exactly what Action Greensboro wants to create.

“We work with a number of companies really across the community to make sure we’re the first stop. When a young person moves to Greensboro, they are connected into Synergy and they provide everything from social activities to leadership development programs to lunch and learns. Almost on a monthly basis, they do everything from give professional advice to young professionals to decide how to maybe buy their first home,” said Thompson.

Soon people will be able to walk, run and jog a four-mile loop around Center City that will connect our schools, our neighborhoods and our universities to the downtown.

“The beautiful part about Action Greensboro is we're able to be nimble and jump on opportunities when they arise and when the community needs us,” said Thompson.

The greenways are under construction but expected to be complete in 2020.