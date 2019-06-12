3 Charlotte men arrested in Georgia charged with trafficking 70 lbs. of marijuana

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three Charlotte men were arrested in Georgia and charged with trafficking marijuana Tuesday, investigators told WSOC.

The suspects, Phetprasong Souriyo, 34, Somphone Thongkhamdy, 30, and Brandy Souriyo, 28, and were arrested after a traffic stop by Georgia State Patrol.

Authorities said they seized about 70 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of more than $200,000.

These arrests are part of an ongoing investigation into the trafficking of marijuana along Interstate 85 from metro Atlanta north to neighboring states.