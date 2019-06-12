11-year-old from North Carolina delivers golden buzzer performance on America’s Got Talent

RALEIGH, N.C. — A boy from Raleigh got a standing ovation from the four judges of America’s Got Talent, WITN reports.

Tyler Butler-Figueroa, an 11-year-old violist, took to the stage and auditioned with Kelly Clarkson’s “Stronger.”

Not only did the young musician get a standing ovation, judge Simon Cowell hit the golden buzzer, landing the boy a spot in the live shows in Hollywood.

According to WTVD, Butler-Figueroa is a survivor of leukemia after he was diagnosed at the age of 4.

Following years of chemotherapy, he’s now in remission, but his battle continues to inspire him to push onward.

“I haven’t gave up since I beat my leukemia,” he said, WTVD reports. “And I never gave up playing the violin.”