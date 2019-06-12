× 1 killed, others found shot in stairwell up uptown Charlotte apartment after teen party

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Police are busy investigating after a violent night across Charlotte, WSOC reported.

In the span of an hour, officers responded to six shootings at three separate scenes.

Authorities said four people were shot just before 1 a.m. in the stairwell of the Post Uptown Place apartment building on North Graham Street at 6th Street.

#Breaking: @CMPD investigating Charlotte's 55th homicide. Large scene at 6th & Graham St in Uptown. It's been a busy night with officers working several shootings since midnight. WATCH @wsoctv Ch 9 starting at 4:30am pic.twitter.com/cPb4jyzDAT — WSOCTV (@wsoctv) June 12, 2019

WSOC could see the entire area in front of the CVS and Dunkin Donuts roped off with crime scene tape, evidence markers littered across the ground.

Officers on the scene told WSOC someone rented an apartment on Airbnb to host a party, and WSOC could see lots of people around shortly after the shots were fired, mostly in their late teens and early 20s.

Police said one man died at the scene and two others were taken to the hospital.

The fourth shooting victim showed up at Novant hospital, where we saw investigators outside the emergency room, waiting to talk to him to get a better idea of what happened.