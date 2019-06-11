× 3-vehicle wreck on I-85/I-40 west in Guilford County shut down 3 lanes

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A wreck involving three vehicles on Interstate 85 south/Interstate 40 west shut down three lanes of traffic, according to the Highway Patrol. The lanes have since reopened.

Troopers report the crash happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday near NC 61 and near Exit 138 in Guilford County.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

N.C. Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed traffic backed up heading west towards the crash site.