Woman to face charges after 3-vehicle crash on I-85 in Guilford County

June 11, 2019

(NCDOT Traffic Camera)

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. —Troopers say charges are pending against a woman after a three-vehicle wreck shut down part of Interstate 85 south/I-40 west Tuesday morning.

Highway Patrol responded to the scene shortly before 8:30 a.m. near Exit 138 by the Alamance County-Guilford County line.

Bennie Jackson III, 54, of Greensboro, was driving a Hyundai passenger car when she tried to merge onto the interstate from a rest area.

Troopers believe Jackson sideswiped a tractor-trailer parking alongside the on-ramp.

The car then went into the road and hit a 59-year-old woman driving a Jeep SUV.

The woman driving the jeep was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

All travel lanes were reopened by 10 a.m.

