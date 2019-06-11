Winston-Salem police investigating shooting near shopping center, park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Winston-Salem police are investigating after a shooting near a shopping center.

Officers on the scene said it appears two groups were involved.

It started at Rupert Bell Park, where there was an argument, followed by gunfire that ended across the street in a shopping center parking lot.

Our FOX8 crew on the scene saw police investigating a car where a bullet hit one of the windows.

Winston-Salem police do not believe anyone was hurt and no suspect information has been released.

36.104370 -80.226523