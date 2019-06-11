U.S. women’s national team sets World Cup record in 13-0 rout of Thailand

Posted 5:12 pm, June 11, 2019, by

Alex Morgan of the USA celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's fifth goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between USA and Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 11, 2019, in Reims, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

REIMS, France — The U.S. women’s national team set a record in the opening of their World Cup campaign against Thailand Tuesday, according to ESPN.

The U.S. defeated Thailand in a tournament-record 13-0 victory.

Alex Morgan scored a record-tying five goals for the U.S.

The U.S. next faces Chile at noon on Sunday. That game can be seen on FOX8.

