U.S. women's national team sets World Cup record in 13-0 rout of Thailand

REIMS, France — The U.S. women’s national team set a record in the opening of their World Cup campaign against Thailand Tuesday, according to ESPN.

The U.S. defeated Thailand in a tournament-record 13-0 victory.

Alex Morgan scored a record-tying five goals for the U.S.

The U.S. next faces Chile at noon on Sunday. That game can be seen on FOX8.