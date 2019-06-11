Steven Spielberg is creating a horror show you can only watch at night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Steven Spielberg is reportedly writing a horror series for mobile-focused streaming service Quibi ("Quick Bites" for short), that viewers will only be able to watch when it's dark outside.

"Steven Spielberg came in, and said, 'I have a super scary story I want to do,'" Quibi founder Jeffrey Katzenberg said at the Banff World Media Festival in Canada, Variety reports. "He's writing it himself. He hasn't [written anything in a while] so getting him to write something is fantastic."

Spielberg requested the show only be viewed after midnight, so Quibi engineers came up with a plan. A clock will appear on viewers phones, tracking the sun set. The clock also tracks when the sun comes back up, during that time the show will be unavailable until it is once again after midnight.

According to Katzenberg, Spielberg has "written five or six episodes" already with a possible 10-12 in the works. The working title is "Spielberg's After Dark."

Quibi is set for an April 2020 launch.