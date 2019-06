× Rescue underway for worker trapped in trench collapse near NCCU football stadium

DURHAM, N.C. — Crews are on the scene of a construction accident at North Carolina Central University’s football stadium Tuesday morning, WTVD reports.

Just after 10:30 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to a “structure collapse” near the stadium.

WTVD flew their Chopper11 HD over the scene and saw a worker trapped in a trench collapse. Firefighters are working to free the worker.