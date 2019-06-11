× Reidsville man charged weeks after collision kills Eden woman

EDEN, N.C. — A Reidsville man now faces charges after an Eden woman was killed in a collision weeks earlier, Highway Patrol reports.

At about 9:07 a.m. Monday, troopers responded to the crash on Old NC 87, near Parker Road.

Troopers say Desmon Gage Vernon, 20, of Reidsville, was driving south in a 2003 Dodge pickup when the truck crossed the centerline.

The truck then hit 52-year-old Sheryl Odom Purdy, of Eden, who was driving a 2005 Nissan passenger car north on Old NC 87.

The truck veered off the road to the left, hit an embankment and overturned on the shoulder. Vernon was thrown from the truck and landed nearby.

Purdy died at the scene. Vernon was taken to a hospital for life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, Vernon was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, driving while license revoked, reckless driving, driving left of center and failure to wear a seatbelt.