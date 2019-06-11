Police chief gives $575 ticket to driver for throwing lit cigarette out car window

VICTORIA, British Columbia — A Canadian police chief handed out a hefty ticket to a driver who tossed a lit cigarette out their window.

Victoria Police Chief Del Manak tweeted a photo of the $575 ticket, saying it was “575 reasons to not throw your lit cigarette out the car window in front of” Victoria police.

575 reasons to not throw your lit cigarette out the car window in front of @vicpdcanada. Happened in front of me on the hwy. When asked why, driver replied, "I didn't want my car to burn" as he pointed to his cup holder in console. My response, "Then don't smoke in your car." pic.twitter.com/FhAGJHYX7w — Del Manak (@ChiefManak) June 9, 2019

Manak said when he asked the driver why they did it, the driver said, “I didn’t want my car to burn.”

“Then don’t smoke in your car,” Manak replied to the driver, according to his tweet.

This is the second time in less than a year the police chief has handed out a ticket for someone tossing a cigarette out of their car, according to the Vancouver Sun.

The amount of the ticket corresponds with British Columbia’s Wildfire Act.