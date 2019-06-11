Person taken to hospital with gunshot wound after Greensboro shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person has been taken to the hospital after an overnight shooting in Greensboro.
At about 1:26 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired report at the intersection of English Street and Wendover Avenue.
At the scene, police found a victim suffering what officers believe is a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
No suspect information is available at this time.
36.087517 -79.756617