Person taken to hospital with gunshot wound after Greensboro shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person has been taken to the hospital after an overnight shooting in Greensboro.

At about 1:26 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired report at the intersection of English Street and Wendover Avenue.

At the scene, police found a victim suffering what officers believe is a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

No suspect information is available at this time.