One teen saved, rescue crews searching for another person in overflowing North Carolina river

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — On Tuesday morning, a teen was saved from an island in the overflowing South Fork Catawba River, according to WBTV. Another person is still stranded on the island as rescue crews continue their search.

The two have been in the river since Monday night.

The National Weather Service had issued a flood warning for the area. They predict the water level will fall below Minor Flood Stage by Tuesday afternoon.

A 911 call was placed after someone saw the two people in the water.

MORE: Passerby saw 1 person in the water and called 911. They had to use swift water boat to get him. Rescue was difficult to do b/c of moving currents, trees, debris @WBTV_News https://t.co/g8XvrbATQa — Caroline Hicks WBTV (@CarolineHicksTV) June 11, 2019