N.C. ‘zombie snake’ looks dead but is only pretending

The Eastern Hognose, or “zombie snake,” may look dead at first but only pretends to be when threatened.

North Carolina State Parks and Recreation posted a photo of the snake to Facebook, promoting their “Year of the Snake program,” and the post has received a lot of attention.

N.C. wildlife officials say the snake is harmless.

When it feels threatened it will spread its neck out, hiss like a cobra and strike multiple times. Although, it rarely bites and mainly plays dead when threatened.

The Eastern Hognose is a famous N.C. snake, and it gets its name from its upturned nose that it uses to dig for toads, its main food source.