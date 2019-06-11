Mebane family one step closer to closure; suspected killer’s court date set

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A mother fighting to put her son's accused killer behind bars.

22-year-old Brandon Frye was shot and killed at the Stonesthrow Apartments in Greensboro on Oct. 3, 2017.

Police arrested Jmal Townsend shortly after and charged him with first degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Nearly two years after Frye's death, Townsend is set to go to trial Oct. 21 of this year.

"You took someone's life. He don't even deserve to be on this Earth again walking the streets because I'm afraid he may do it again. I wouldn't want no other mother to go through what I'm going through," said Lisa Whitfield, Brandon Frye's mother.

Whitfield says the only reason she's been able to function since the loss of her son is because of his two young boys.

"Without them, I don't think I would be here, I'm going to be honest," said Whitfield.

Whitefield says she will never give up on justice for her son.

"As far as I'm concerned he deserves to spend the rest of his life in jail. That's what I want," said Whitfield.