In Tuesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses a student that found around half of Americans have had a 'work spouse,' gas prices which could take a dive next week and Sony which plans to discount many popular products on Amazon.
Many Americans say they’ve had a ‘work spouse,’ gas prices could plunge next week and more
-
Wages on the rise in the US, gas prices could increase for Memorial Day weekend and more
-
Uber and Lyft drivers plan to strike, gas prices climb another 5 cents over last 2 weeks and more
-
Student loan debt hits all-time high, gas prices soar over Trump’s plan to end Iran sanction waivers and more
-
IPhone update includes way to block robocalls, North Carolina economy ranked nation’s 10th best and more
-
JCPenney may close more stores, gas prices higher than usual and more
-
-
Bank of America hikes minimum wage to $20 an hour, study finds best day of week to get gas and more
-
UNC Chapel Hill ranked 2nd best public university, avocado prices surge after threat of border closure and more
-
Chick-fil-A considers vegan options, Kohl’s to cut prices and more
-
Facebook says outage not due to service attack, most e-cigarette flavors to be effectively banned and more
-
Walmart warns it will increase prices over tariffs, credit card interest rates hit highest levels in history and more
-
-
Amazon offers to pay employees to start package delivery businesses, Facebook to increase pay for North American contractors and more
-
FDA approves controversial drug for depression, new report quantifies NC’s living wage and more
-
Facebook, Google and others face antitrust investigation, Chipotle will charge more if Mexico tariffs go through and more