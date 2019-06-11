Log truck driver killed in crash in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A log truck driver was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon, according Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Baker.

The crash was reported at 1:01 p.m. on Parks Crossroads Church Road near Old Siler City Road.

Marion Lee Batchelor, 65, of Moncure, was headed south and went off the road to the right. The truck overturned in the road.

Batchelor was transported to Chatham Hospital where he later died.

Highway Patrol has not said what caused Batchelor to veer off the road.

