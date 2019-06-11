Glenn is looking for his Forever Family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Glenn is 12-year-old and is looking for his forever family.

"He is just a great young man," said Deborah Hairr, child advocate. "He has just this smile that lights up a room."

Glenn likes to play basketball, football and soccer and says his favorite subject is math.

"I am doing good with my grades," he said. "... We are basically doing algebra expressions, sixth-grade style."

Hairr said Glenn has plenty of ideas and would be a team player in a family setting.

"I am smart, helpful, basically like cooking with them like so I can basically learn how to coke when I grow up," he said.