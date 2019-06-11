× Father-to-be’s family is asking for prayers after he was struck by lightning

SAN ANTONIO — Joshua Favor was struck by lightning while working during one of last week’s severe storms.

“Right now, he’s in an induced coma,” and the 21-year-old’s burns are being treated at the Brooks Army Medical Center Alani Dehoyos, Favor’s girlfriend, told KENS.

Favor was on the roof of a home while working when the Bexar County weather took a turn for the worse, and the shock from the lightning strike stopped his heart.

He was resuscitated because, “His guardian angel, a PA (physician assistant), happened to be in the neighborhood,” Dehoyos said.

Favor told Dehoyos he was leaving his job with a roofing company early to get out of the storm. The next time she heard about him, he was in the hospital.

The first-time parents were focused on buying baby clothes. Now Dehoyos is hoping Favor wakes up from his coma and is focusing on her baby’s heartbeat for comfort and support.

“I feel like that’s Josh’s heartbeat,” Dehoyos said. “God has a plan and he brought him back once, so I feel like he is going to wake him up.”

They family is now looking for help to cover medical expenses.