City of Lexington approves new $108 million budget

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- The City of Lexington approved its budget and it looks like people will be paying less for utilities.

And the city expects a growth in sales tax for the fifth straight year.

On July 1, Lexington’s new $108 million budget kicks in, and people in town are already excited.

“Seeing all the new restaurants pop up, seeing all of the boutiques and all of the fun shops pop up. I love it. As someone that’s new to the area and new to North Carolina as a whole I love it,” said Wanda Robinson, who works in uptown Lexington.

The city leaders expect to earn over $300,000 from sales tax income.

“It shows that people are visiting Lexington, people are buying in Lexington and they are choosing Lexington to do business in,” Lexington City Manager Terra Greene said. “We’ve got to do everything in our power to make it an attractive place to live work and play.”

One way they are doing that -- a 15,000-square-foot skate park the city expects to attract people from across state lines.

“More things for families and kids to be able to go to I think that would be a fantastic way for them to spend this money,” Robinson said.

Part of the new budget is $30 annual vehicle tax which will be used to re-pave roads and bolster public transportation.

A man who owns four cars wants to make sure roads in his neighborhood are getting fixed too.

“You see them fixing the sidewalks and all this stuff but down in Dixie Street, down on Smith Street on uptown and different places they ain’t doing nothing on these streets,” Marvin Bush said.

The city plans to address those areas and plans to hear from people directly when they go from community to community stressing the importance of the 2020 census.

“That will build a relationship with city hall so if there are things in the neighborhood they want us to take care of they’ll feel more comfortable," Greene said.