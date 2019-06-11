Church provides appreciation lunch for High Point sanitation workers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Emerywood Baptist Church in High Point wanted to do something special for the city's sanitation workers. So they invited 45 drivers and other High Point city employees and officials over for lunch.

Carolyn Long, a church leader at Emerywood, explained how the church came up with the idea for a luncheon.

"I think we forget what they do," Long said. "They give back to us. Without them, can you imagine how the garbage would look in the city of High Point?"

The workers enjoyed the hot dogs and hamburgers. Plus, the church had plenty of cakes and cookies for dessert. Robbie Strickland is a heavy equipment operator. This day really meant a lot to him.

"It's an honor actually because people do recognize us and see we do a good job and we try to do our best," Strickland said.

Chris Solustri, a heavy equipment operator, said sometimes doing your best means keeping the neighborhood kids entertained.

"After so many years, you get to know some of the residents and they look for you, especially the boys," Solustri said. "Little boys love garbage trucks."

At the end of the luncheon, city crews picked up goodie bags loaded with home baked cookies, a hat for the summer sun and socks for cold winter days. Plus, all the bags had a thank you note inside. Solustri took some time to read a little bit of his note.

Words cannot express how grateful we are for you and the many services you provide.

And with that, the crews were back on streets, picking up the stuff we leave behind.

This is the second time Emerywood Baptist Church has held a thank you luncheon for sanitation teams.