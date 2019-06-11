× Burlington police need help to find missing 11-year-old girl

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are asking for help finding an 11-year-old girl who went missing over the weekend.

The girl’s mother said 11-year-old Aylisha Lashawta Johnson was last seen at about 4 p.m. Sunday.

Johnson is described as a black girl standing 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds.

She has black hair and brown eyes.

Her family does not know what she was wearing when she went missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Burlington police at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.