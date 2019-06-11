× American Hebrew Academy in Greensboro closes in shock to students, faculty

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The American Hebrew Academy appears to have suddenly closed.

The Jewish boarding school, located at 4334 Hobbs Road in Greensboro, made the announcement on the website. which now feature’s the academy’s logo and the sentence, “The American Hebrew Academy is closed.”

Forward reports the news came as a shock to students and faculty.

CEO Glenn A. Drew and Board Chair Leeor Sabbah said in a Tuesday morning email to the academy community, “The American Hebrew Academy began as a dream, it was a dream fulfilled for 18 years, and it is a dream that must, unfortunately, come to an end.”

Drew and Sabbah say the closure was the result of “insufficient growth in enrollment and our inability to secure adequate funding to cover future school expenses,” Forward reports.

All but a few of the academy employees will find their contract ended Wednesday afternoon.

The rest are warned that layoffs are coming this summer.

The school first opened in 2001.

