Amber Lynn making a name for herself racing at Bowman Gray

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The name? Amber Lynn. Her game: racing.

Lynn is one of the big stories this season at Bowman Gray Stadium. Lynn is talented and tough and she needs to be tough because sometimes the guys will challenge her.

"I'm not going to be pushed around because after 12 years of doing this I know that boys say they don't mind having a female around but they do and that's OK, that's fine," she said. "Once you put a helmet on you're not my friend, not my kin nor boy or girl, you're just the number on your car, so it's been rough, will always be rough but I love doing it."

Recently, Lynn broke through for a big victory, her first in the Sportsman Division.