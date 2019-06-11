16-year-old girl missing out of Burlington after last seen on Thursday

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A teenage girl went missing Thursday and deputies are still looking for her days later, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 7 a.m. Friday, deputies responded to a report of a missing juvenile at 1752 Dixon Swimming Pool Road in Burlington.

Deputies say 16-year-old Stefani Cassandra Salas Marquina was last seen at 9 p.m. Thursday.

She was wearing a black tank top, red pants and red and white Nike shoes.

Marquina is described as a 16-year-old white girl standing at 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds.

Family told deputies she left behind a black book bag filled with about five days worth of clothing.

Anyone with information as to Stefani Marquina’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (336) 570-6300.